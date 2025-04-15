Men’s College Ice Hockey Champions, 1990-2024

Last weekend was the 2025 NCAA Men’s Div. I Ice Hockey ‘Frozen Four’. It was held in St. Paul, MN. This proportional symbol map displays the team champions over the last 35 years. Denver leads with five championships, followed by Boston College with four and, Minnesota-Duluth and North Dakota with three each. Boston U., Denver, Penn State and Western Michigan, were the Frozen Four teams vying for the championship this year, with Western Michigan beating Boston U in the championship game. It’s obvious that climate has an impact on elite college hockey teams.