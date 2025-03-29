Women’s Basketball National Champions, 1982 – 2024

“Women’s March Madness is down to the Sweet Sixteen. This map of Women’s National Basketball Champions from 1982-2024 indicates a national spread from coast to coast. Only 16 different teams have won a national title since the NCAA started crowning women’s champions in 1982. Five teams (Connecticut-11, Tennessee-8, Baylor, South Carolina & Stanford-3 each) have won a total of 28 titles in the past 42 years. Nine of these teams depicted on the map made this year’s Sweet Sixteen including defending champion South Carolina.”