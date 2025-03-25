Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Rankings, 2020 – 2025

The 2025 NCAA Div. I Women’s Basketball March Madness teams were recently announced. They played their first and second round games this past weekend. This proportional symbol map displays the teams that have amassed the highest AP Top 25 Poll finishes over the past six years. The maximum points possible would be a #1 ranking for each of the six years garnering 25 pts X 6 years or 150 pts. The largest symbols include South Carolina (144), Connecticut (125), Stanford (110), North Carolina State (96), UCLA (87), Baylor & Maryland (82) and Texas (73). Connecticut is playing for their twelfth title.