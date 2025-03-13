American Cornhole League – Ranked Female Singles, 2024-2025

Cornhole or ‘bag toss’ is seen often these days on ESPN. The per capita production of this year’s Top 300 ranked Women’s singles players of American Cornhole League (ACL) results in a spatial distribution that highlights the Great Plains and a few southern states. South Dakota leads, followed by North Dakota, New Mexico, Nebraska, Hawaii and North Carolina. In terms of total number of ranked players, California and North Carolina have 25 each, followed by Florida (19), New Mexico (12) and Virginia (12).