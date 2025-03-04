Men’s Basketball Per Capita – 2025, NCAA Div.I

“The eastern half of the country dominates per capita production of men’s major college basketball players. A line from Louisiana through Illinois and onto Maryland in the east includes states that are well above the national average (norm) in production. A little more than 15% of the 5,746 players are foreign. Canada, Australia, England, Nigeria, France and Senegal lead the way. March Madness will soon let us know if, most of the successful NCAA Division I programs also call this area home.”