NBA All-Star Player Origins, 2001-2025

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game was played Sunday, February 16th in Las Vegas. 166 different players representing 30 states and 20 countries have made the All-Star roster since 2001. This map based on the players’ high school state indicates the eastern half of the country (in particular the southeastern quarter) stands out as the leading per capita producer of elite men’s professional basketball players. Approximately 17% of the All-Stars are foreign players. Canada, France, Cameroon, Serbia,Slovenia and Turkey lead the way.