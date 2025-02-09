NFL Super Bowl Champions,1967-2024

This weekend’s Super Bowl marks the 59th game since starting in 1967. 21 different teams have at least one Super Bowl victory. Pittsburgh and New England, with six trophies each, lead all teams, followed by Dallas and San Francisco with five each, Green Bay, Kansas City and the New York Giants each have four. This year’s game pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are trying to become the first team in NFL History to win three Super Bowls in a row. *Oakland’s (now the Las Vegas Raiders) 3 wins include one while they were in Los Angeles (1984), and Baltimore’s 3 wins include one when they were the Baltimore Colts (1971).