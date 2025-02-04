ESPN Top 300 Football Recruits, 2025

February 5th will be National Signing Day. Few events garner as much media attention in the life of a young person (high school senior) than Signing Day. This small sample, of the top 300 high school football recruits according to ESPN, highlights the ‘Pigskin Cult’. This region from Texas to Florida indicates the prominent role the southern states play in big-time football. Those six states account for 166/300 or over 55% of the top recruits. The SEC garnered almost half (48.7%) of the top recruits and the Big Ten another 30%. So, the two conferences, alone, were responsible for over 78% of the top recruits.