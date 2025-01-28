NFL All-Pro Players, 2020-2024

As the NFL prepares for the Conference Championship games this weekend, the 2024 AP (Associated Press) NFL All-Pro Team was recently announced. This week’s map looks at the last five years of All-Pro players (194 total) based on where they went to high school. The ‘Best of the Best’ hailed, in order, from the Deep South, the Midwest, and West. The state of Texas led with 30 All-Pros, followed by California (27), Florida (19), Georgia (14) and Louisiana (10). These five states account for over half of All-Pro players. Iowa had three players make this elite group along with one each from American Samoa and Australia.