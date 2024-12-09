Women’s College Soccer Champions, NCAA Div. I 1982-2023

This weekend is the NCAA Women’s Div. I Soccer Final Four in Cary, NC. This proportional symbol map displays the 11 different schools that have won championship titles over the last 42 years. North Carolina dominates with half (21) of the titles. However, they have not won since 2012. Past success would indicate that this year’s winner will be from the east or west. Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Stanford are the four teams in the Finals.