FBS Top 25 AP Poll, November 10, 2024

Major college football (FBS) has completed 11 weeks of the 2024 season. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP top-ranked team (Oregon) with the largest football and #25 Tulane with the smallest football. The pattern represents teams from across the country as they vie for position in the new 12 team playoff format. The SEC (Southeastern Conference) boasts nine teams followed by the Big Ten and ACC with four teams each.