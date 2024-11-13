Professional Pickleball Players, 2024

The PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Tour is the traditional, bracket-style tour format that determines the best pickleball players in the world. This map displays the top ranked men’s (30) and women’s (23) players that live in the United States. California is the state with the most players (13) followed by Florida (11), Texas (6), North Carolina and Utah with 3 each. Two states, California and Florida account for 45% of the players. Pickleball players tend to be distributed throughout the country. Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the U.S. for the past five years.