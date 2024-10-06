Bearcat Volleyball Players, 2024

Now that Fall Sports are in full-swing, we can devote some attention to women’s volleyball. Northwest Missouri is currently sporting a 7-5 overall record and 1-1 in conference play. This map displays the hometowns of the eighteen players on the Bearcat Volleyball team. The roster has six from Iowa, three from Minnesota, two from Nebraska & Wisconsin and one from Austria, California, Kansas, Illinois and Missouri. This geographic breakdown skews to the northern portion of where Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!