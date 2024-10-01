MLB Players, 2024

The Major League Baseball playoffs will begin in October with the Wild Card Division Series going on. This map displays the West dominating per capita production of elite baseball players along with higher values in Southern states. California alone, accounting for 127 or nearly 15% of all players. The Dominican Republic with 88 is second, followed by Florida (64), Venezuela (60), and Texas (52). Combined, the top producers, provide almost 47% of all players. 231 or nearly 29% of professional players are from outside the country, primarily Latin America, accounting for over 90% of foreign players.