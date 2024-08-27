AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, 2024

Major college football (FBS) will soon be underway with the first game scheduled for August 24th. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP preseason top-ranked team (Georgia) with the largest football and #25 Iowa with the smallest football. The pattern displays over half (13) of the teams are from the South. The SEC (Southeastern Conference) boasts three teams among the top five and nine teams in the Top 20, followed by the Big Ten with three teams in the Top 10.