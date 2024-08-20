USA Olympic Gold Medalists, 1896-2024

Since the modern Olympic era began in 1896, through the 2024 Olympics, the USA has collected 1,101 gold medals. Those gold medals are represented by 2,925 unique athletes. Team sports (basketball, water polo, relay events, etc.) have more than one person represented by the gold medal. This per capita map, based on the state where the Olympic gold medalists attended high school indicates a belt running from the Midwest or central part of the country towards the north and east as areas of high production. Track & Field is the sport with the most gold medals followed by swimming, shooting, wrestling and boxing.