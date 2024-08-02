U.S. Olympians Per Capita by State, 2024

There are 315 women and 279 men representing our country on Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This is the fourth consecutive Olympic Games with more women than men on the team. Colorado and Vermont are sending the most athletes per capita followed by Montana, Hawaii, and California. This summer 46 states are sending their hometown heroes to compete against the best athletes in the world. California, the most populous state, is sending the most (121) followed by Florida (42), Texas (41) and Colorado (27).