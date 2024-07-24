MLB All-Star Player Origins – 2024

“The 94th Annual Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game was held Tuesday, July 16th in Arlington, TX. This week’s map of Major League Baseball All-Star Players over the past ten years (total of 372 players) is based upon where the players attended high school. States in the South and West are the leading per capita producers of All-Stars. Total numbers alone, California leads with 43 or 12% of all All-Stars. Dominican Republic and Florida are second with 42 each, followed by Texas and Venezuela with 27 each. 117 or 31.5% of All-Stars are from outside the country, primarily Latin America (88%).”