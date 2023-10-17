High School Boys Soccer Participation, 2023

Maryville Boys Soccer is having an outstanding season. They are currently 12-1 heading into this week’s game. There are 450,455 boys high school soccer players and over 12,484 programs spread throughout the United States. California and Texas, the two most populous states account for 99,467 or 22% of all players. When mapped by state, New England and states in the northern Midwest have the highest number of participants per population. Soccer has long been played in the northeast. Soccer is the fifth most popular sport in U.S. high schools.