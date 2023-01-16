FBS All-Conference Football Players, 2022.

As the 2022 college football season ends. We have the All-Conference player’s per capita map. Just under seven percent, or 1,079 of the 15,801 FBS players made an All-Conference team. The region extending from Texas to the Carolinas, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, contains 44% of the All-Conference players. In total numbers, Texas led with 149 players or 14%, followed by Florida (103) and California (88). Iowa and Missouri, each had 12 All-Conference players. Altogether, 45 states and D.C. were represented. Two percent, or 22, were foreign players, primarily from Australia and Canada.