World Series Rosters, 2022

The Major League Baseball World Series, going on between Houston and Philadelphia, will wrap up soon. This week’s map displays the hometowns of the 56 players on both rosters. California (8), the Dominican Republic (8) and Florida (7) alone, account for 41% of the players. Houston has 14 Latin American players accounting for half of their roster. The spatial distribution of players is very similar to the earlier map of all major league players, in which, the vast majority of the players, are coming from the southern half of the country.