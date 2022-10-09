MLB Players, 2022

The Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing with the Wild Card Division Series going on. The map displays the West dominating per capita production of elite baseball players along with higher values in Southern states. California alone, accounting for 133 or nearly 16% of all of the 840 players. The Dominican Republic with 87 is second, followed by Venezuela (71), Florida (60), (Texas (54), and Georgia (26). Combined, the top producers, provide over half of all players. 251 or nearly 30% of professional players are from outside the country, primarily Latin America, accounting for 92% of foreign players.