College Football Success (Div. II), 1963-2022.

The Northwest Bearcats are preparing for the much anticipated 2022 season. This proportional symbol map is based on Div. II team success over the past decade, minus the canceled 2020 season (due to pandemic). One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the post-season playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. 54 points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the nine years. Northwest Missouri State leads the nation with 30 points, followed by Ferris State with 26, Valdosta State 25, Minnesota State-Mankato 24, and Shepherd with 20.