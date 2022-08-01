MLB Draft, 2022

The MLB Draft concluded this past week after picking 616 players over 20 rounds. The Draft in a ‘normal’ year includes 40 rounds with over a thousand players. This per capita map represents 46 states that had at least one player drafted. There were 27 foreign players, primarily from Latin America and Canada. The map displays, ‘The South’, dominating production of elite baseball prospects along with higher values in western states. The Great Plains & Rocky Mountain states have relatively low numbers. The top five producing states, California (98), Florida (59), Texas (44), Georgia (36) and North Carolina (25) account for almost 43% of the players drafted.