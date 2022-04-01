March Madness will crown a champion this week. Four teams (Duke-5, Connecticut & North Carolina-4 each, and Kentucky-3) have won a total of 16 titles in the past 33 years. Once again, as in previous college basketball maps the eastern half of the country is dominating the sport. Baylor added themselves to the map in 2021. No new teams exist among the Final Four. So, the winner, among Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova, will simply increase the size of their circle on this map.