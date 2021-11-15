The per capita production of the most recent world rankings of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, by hometown, is a pretty good representation of ‘Cowboy Country’. There were 655 total riders. 629 were from the U.S., 26 from Canada (Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan). Texas leads the U.S. with 141 riders, followed by Montana (45), California (38), Colorado (35) and Oklahoma (33). This rodeo map is also a good example of a regional sport. Extreme high values along with extreme low values.