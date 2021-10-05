The WNBA Playoffs are underway with the ‘best of five’ semi-finals starting this week.  The Phoenix Mercury will take on the #2 seeded Las Vegas Aces in one semi-final while the Chicago Sky play the #1 seeded Connecticut Sun in the other.  There are 145 players on the twelve teams that make up the WNBA.  This per-capita map is based on where the players went to high school.  The Mid-Atlantic and Southern Plains states standout as leading per capita producers of players.  20 or approximately 14% of WNBA players are from overseas, led by Australia with five.

