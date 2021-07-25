“The MLB Draft concluded this past week after picking 612 players over 20 rounds. The Draft in a ‘normal’ year includes 40 rounds with over a thousand players. This per capita map represents 45 states. There were 21 foreign players, primarily from Canada. The map displays the, ‘South’, dominating production of elite baseball prospects along with higher values in western states. The Great Plains & Rocky Mountain states have relatively low numbers of such caliber players. The top five producing states, California (81), Florida (62), Texas (46), Georgia (28) and Alabama (18) account for almost 40% of the players drafted.”