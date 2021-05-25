“This week’s map is a proportional symbol map displaying current NCAA Div. I Collegiate Baseball Rankings. Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas lead the way. Fifteen of the twenty-five teams are located in the Deep South. Southeastern dominance along with PAC-12 teams correlate with traditional baseball hotbeds. This pattern is very similar to the baseball player origins map. Leaving little doubt, as to the role climate plays in college baseball success.”