“This week’s map is a proportional symbol map displaying current NCAA Div. I Collegiate Baseball Rankings. Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas lead the way. Fifteen of the twenty-five teams are located in the Deep South. Southeastern dominance along with PAC-12 teams correlate with traditional baseball hotbeds. This pattern is very similar to the baseball player origins map. Leaving little doubt, as to the role climate plays in college baseball success.”
Facebook Comments