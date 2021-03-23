“This week’s map, based on data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), displays the percent of people who have received both doses or are fully vaccinated in each state. Alaska leads with 19% administered in arms followed by New Mexico, Hawaii and South Dakota. Missouri ranks 44th with 11% fully vaccinated and 75% of the doses received, shot in arms. The federal government has delivered about 151 million doses to states. 77% of the doses have been shot into arms.”