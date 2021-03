“The Bearcat men’s basketball team is again sitting on top of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings after compiling a record of 19-1 with two games left in the regular season. The MIAA Post-Season Tournament is scheduled to run from March 3-6. This proportional symbol map displays the defending national champions with the largest basketball in the center of the map. Truman State is ranked third. Washburn is the smallest basketball at #25. Go Bearcats!”