NFL Super Bowl Champions, 1967-2020

“This weekend’s Super Bowl marks the 55th game since starting in 1967. 20 different teams have at least one Super Bowl victory. Pittsburgh and New England, with six trophies each, lead all teams, followed by Dallas and San Francisco with five each, Green Bay and New York Giants each have four. Will this year’s game become the third for Kansas City or make it the second for Tampa Bay? Go Chiefs! *Oakland’s 3 wins include one while they were in Los Angeles (1984), and Baltimore’s 3 wins include one when they were the Baltimore Colts (1971).”