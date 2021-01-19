“It’s that time of year for college football’s post-season individual honors. Associated Press (AP) has been selecting All-American teams since 1925. The ‘cream of the crop’ of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams as selected by AP. This map displays the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Team All-Americans by their hometown state over the last three years. Six states, Texas (31), Florida (21), California (16), Georgia (15), Ohio (14), and Louisiana (13), account for 110 of the 214 or 51% of the players. The Power Five conferences accounted for 85% of the elite players. Altogether, 41 states were represented by All-Americans. Four players (all punters) were from Australia.”