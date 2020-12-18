“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of cases in each state divided by the population (cases per capita). The latest surge of new Covid-19 cases shows no signs of letting up. The Midwest and Mountain states continue to carry the burden of most Covid-19 cases per capita. States that tend to have the most relaxed health guidance are leading in cases. Dire warnings about full hospitals and alarming death rates are coming to fruition. Nationwide, cases and deaths are the highest since the pandemic began!”