ESPN Early Signing Recruits, 2021

“As we move from November to December, the college basketball season gets into full swing (assuming the pandemic cooperates). In addition, it was also the Early Signing period (Nov. 11-18) for recruits from the class of 2021. 160 out of the ESPN Top 247 high school recruits have already signed college commitments. Primarily to perennial contenders like Arizona, Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Villanova. This small sample of the top 160 players indicates that basketball talent is spread across the nation.”