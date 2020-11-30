“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of cases in each state divided by the population (cases per capita). The fall surge of new Covid-19 cases shows no signs of letting up. The Midwest and Mountain states continue to carry the burden of most Covid-19 cases per capita. The states with the most relaxed health guidance are suffering the most. 48 States are reporting a rise in confirmed cases over the past week. Leading to dire warnings about full hospitals and alarming death rates following suit.”