MLB Players Map, 2020

“The Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing with the Division Series going on. The map displays, ‘The South’, dominating per capita production of elite baseball players along with higher values in western states. California alone, accounting for 135 or 22% of all players. The Dominican Republic with 82 is second, followed by Florida (76), Venezuela (54) (Texas (50), and Georgia (33). These top producers provide almost 70% of players. 221 or 26% of professional players are from outside the country, primarily Latin America, with over 90% of foreign players.”