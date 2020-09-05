College Football Success, 2010-2019

“The pandemic has suspended the Bearcats 2020 season. This proportional symbol map is based on team success over the past decade. One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the post-season playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. 60 points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the ten years. Northwest leads the nation with 34 points, followed by Minnesota State-Mankato with 24, Valdosta State & Colorado State Pueblo with 21 each, then Ferris State & Shepherd with 20 each.”