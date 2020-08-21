“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the percent of positive tests in each state. World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days. Only the blue shaded states are below 5% positivity. The red and pink shaded states, primarily in the South and Midwest, have positivity rates two to three times greater than the recommended guidelines. Only time will tell, if they remain open, as the virus continues its march throughout the nation. Death rates, continue to rise, as they have done for the last four weeks.”