Professional Bull Riders, 2020

“The per capita production of this year’s ranked Professional Bull Riders (PBR) by hometown is a pretty good representation of ‘Cowboy Country’. There are 432 riders representing eight countries. 218, or about half, were from the U.S. followed by Brazil with 83, then Australia (54), Mexico (36) and Canada (33). PBR was the first professional sport to return to competition since the Covid-19 shutdown. Texas leads the U.S. with 39 riders, followed by Oklahoma (19), North Carolina (12), and Idaho (11).”