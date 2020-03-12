Bearcat Men’s Basketball Roster, 2020

“After winning the MIAA Men’s Post-Season Tournament in Kansas City last weekend, Northwest will serve as host for the fourth straight year in this week’s 2020 NCAA Division II Central Region Basketball Tournament in Maryville (Mar 14-17). This map displays the hometowns of the twelve players in the Bearcat men’s basketball program. The roster has four from Missouri, three from Iowa, two from Nebraska & Kansas and one from Illinois. This geographic breakdown is very similar to where Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!”