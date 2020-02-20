NBA All-Star Players, 2001-2020

“The 69th NBA All-Star Game played this past Sunday in Chicago was billed as one of the best ever. 140 different players representing 29 states and 18 countries have made the All-Star roster during the past 20 years. This map based on the players’ high school state indicates the eastern half of the country (particularly the southeastern states) stands out as the leading per capita producer of elite men’s professional basketball players. Approximately 16% of the All-Stars are foreign players.”