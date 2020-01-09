“The 2019 major college football (FBS) season championship game between Clemson and Louisiana State will be played Monday, January 13th. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the National Champions since the various poll ranking ‘mythical’ champions were replaced with a Bowl Championship Series from 1998-2013 and the current College Football Playoff system in use since 2014. Alabama leads with five, followed by six teams (Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State and USC*) with two each. The Southern Slant is evident and this year’s winner will only add to this geographical dominance.”