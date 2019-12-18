NCAA Women’s Div. I Volleyball Champs, 1981-2018

“The 2019 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship is being held this weekend in Pittsburgh, PA. Baylor, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Stanford are the Final Four teams. Over the course of 38 years (1981-2018) only ten different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 19 years (1981-1999) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2000, Penn State (6) and Nebraska (4) have garnered ten championships. Stanford, last year’s champion, leads with 8 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), UCLA (4), Hawaii, Long Beach State and USC with three each.”