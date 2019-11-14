Northwest Missouri State is scheduled to play unbeaten, #9 ranked, Central Missouri for a share of the MIAA title this weekend at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats are ranked #12 in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 Div. II Football Poll this week. The only two teams representing the MIAA Conference (center of map) among the Top 25. This week’s proportional symbol map displays Valdosta State (defending national champion) with the largest football and #25 Truman State with the smallest football.