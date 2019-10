The WNBA Championship Finals are being played this week. The Washington Mystics take on the Connecticut Sun in the best of five finals.

There are 152 female players on the 12 teams that make up the WNBA. This per-capita map is based on where the players went to high school. The Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states stand out as leading per capita producers of players. Twenty-two, or approximately 14 percent, of WNBA players are from overseas, led by Australia with four.