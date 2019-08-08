With the Bearcats starting practice this week for the much anticipated 2019 season, it’s time to turn our attention to Division II college football.

This proportional symbol map is based on team success over the past decade. One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the postseason playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. Sixty points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the 10 years.

Northwest leads the nation with 37 points, followed by Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato with 20 each. Then Grand Valley State, Valdosta State and Colorado State Pueblo with 19 each. Roughly half of Division II teams, or 90/172, made the playoffs during this time period.