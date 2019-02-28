The Alliance of American Football began its first season on February 9. The new professional league consists of eight teams, each with a 52-player roster, from cities primarily in the southern portion of the country. This per capita map looks at the 416 players that make up the league, based on where they went to high school. The pattern of southern dominance resembles previous maps that examined NFL and major college player origins. Few surprises, since many of the AAF players have NFL experience.