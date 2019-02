The Bearcat men’s basketball team is ranked first in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) rankings. This proportional symbol map indicates that the core or heartland of basketball runs from the Northeast through the Carolinas. The Bearcats are the only undefeated men’s team across all divisions of basketball. They have four remaining conference games to play before the MIAA postseason tournament in Kansas City from March 8 to 10. Go Bearcats!