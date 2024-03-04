Div. II Top 25 Men’s Basketball, Feb 25, 2024

The Bearcat men’s basketball team is ranked #6 in the most recent National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Poll. They have compiled a 22-4 record to date. Claiming their 11th consecutive conference championship with two road games remaining in the regular season schedule. They are playing in the MIAA Post-Season Tournament in Kansas City, March 6-10. This proportional symbol map displays #1 Nova Southeastern with the largest basketball and #25 Kentucky Wesleyan with the smallest basketball. Go Bearcats!